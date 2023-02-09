Uma Exports consolidated net profit declines 23.56% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Uma Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.00 crore in the September 2022 quarter
3P Land Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. signs MoU with Noida International University to Run Environmental Studies Program for the students
TCS expands partnership with Zurich Insurance Germany
Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.08% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.53% to Rs 273.30 croreNet profit of Uma Exports declined 23.56% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.53% to Rs 273.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 393.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales273.30393.38 -31 OPM %2.983.51 -PBDT10.4614.41 -27 PBT10.4114.35 -27 NP8.2110.74 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU