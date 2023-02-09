Uma Exports consolidated net profit declines 23.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.53% to Rs 273.30 crore

Net profit of Uma Exports declined 23.56% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.53% to Rs 273.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 393.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.273.30393.382.983.5110.4614.4110.4114.358.2110.74

