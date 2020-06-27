Bilcare reports standalone net profit of Rs 83.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 8.21% to Rs 53.43 crore

Net profit of Bilcare reported to Rs 83.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 34.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 53.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 102.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 315.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 211.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales53.4358.21 -8 211.75239.81 -12 OPM %-2.77-2.15 --3.59-0.03 - PBDT-5.22-12.88 59 -62.57-65.60 5 PBT-27.22-34.75 22 -150.63-314.07 52 NP83.39-34.23 LP -102.33-315.25 68

