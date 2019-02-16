Visagar Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
First Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
First Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.20 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Siel Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
Parsoli Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Premier Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Visagar Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.71 -100 OPM %0-116.90 -PBDT-0.01-0.83 99 PBT-0.01-0.83 99 NP-0.01-0.83 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU