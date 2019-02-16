JUST IN
Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 45.92% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 9.88% to Rs 50.82 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 45.92% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 50.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales50.8246.25 10 OPM %19.5616.76 -PBDT9.497.44 28 PBT8.486.55 29 NP6.264.29 46

