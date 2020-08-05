Visaka Industries standalone net profit rises 49.13% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.17% to Rs 285.19 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries rose 49.13% to Rs 34.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.17% to Rs 285.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 352.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.285.19352.8220.4413.8255.9045.8546.1035.0034.4223.08

