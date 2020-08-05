Visaka Industries standalone net profit rises 49.13% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.17% to Rs 285.19 croreNet profit of Visaka Industries rose 49.13% to Rs 34.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.17% to Rs 285.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 352.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales285.19352.82 -19 OPM %20.4413.82 -PBDT55.9045.85 22 PBT46.1035.00 32 NP34.4223.08 49
