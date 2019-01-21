Vivimed Labs Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Outcome of board meeting of AXISCADES Engineering Technologies
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies consolidated net profit declines 91.30% in the September 2018 quarter
Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Omax Autos standalone net profit declines 87.34% in the December 2018 quarter
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Shah Alloys Ltd and Indo Thai Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2019.
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Shah Alloys Ltd and Indo Thai Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2019.
Vivimed Labs Ltd crashed 19.91% to Rs 26.55 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28353 shares in the past one month.
AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.39% to Rs 72.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8443 shares in the past one month.
Omax Autos Ltd lost 9.86% to Rs 78.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3317 shares in the past one month.
Shah Alloys Ltd slipped 9.77% to Rs 19.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1438 shares in the past one month.
Indo Thai Securities Ltd plummeted 8.82% to Rs 31. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7123 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3228 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU