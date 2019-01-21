Vivimed Labs Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2019.

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2019.

crashed 19.91% to Rs 26.55 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28353 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 10.39% to Rs 72.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8443 shares in the past one month.

lost 9.86% to Rs 78.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3317 shares in the past one month.

slipped 9.77% to Rs 19.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1438 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 8.82% to Rs 31. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7123 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3228 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)