Omax Autos standalone net profit declines 87.34% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 25.67% to Rs 227.18 croreNet profit of Omax Autos declined 87.34% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.67% to Rs 227.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 305.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales227.18305.62 -26 OPM %5.007.41 -PBDT6.8517.35 -61 PBT1.8211.64 -84 NP1.5812.48 -87
