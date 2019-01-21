Mindtree Ltd soars 2.14%, Gains for third straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 906, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.01% fall in and a 16.7% fall in the IT index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 906, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 10965.5. The Sensex is at 36628.91, up 0.67%. Ltd has added around 8.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has added around 5.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14892.95, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 907.4, up 2.13% on the day. is up 19.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.01% fall in NIFTY and a 16.7% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 19.47 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)