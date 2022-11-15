Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vivimed Labs Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Lyka Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 15.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Vimta Labs consolidated net profit rises 35.63% in the September 2022 quarter
Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 45.03% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 18.68% to Rs 44.22 croreNet Loss of Vivimed Labs reported to Rs 22.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 23.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.68% to Rs 44.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.2254.38 -19 OPM %-21.05-19.25 -PBDT-18.01-18.95 5 PBT-22.03-23.30 5 NP-22.03-23.30 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU