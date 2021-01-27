VIX rises for fourth day

RIL, Tata Motors and Infy top traded stock contracts in F&O segment.

The Nifty January 2021 were at 13,981.10, a premium of 13.60 points to the Nifty's spot closing of 13,967.50.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 41.57 lakh crore compared with Rs 34.54 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 271.4 points or 1.91% to 13,967.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.93% to 24.3925.

RIL, Tata Motors and Infosys were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for January expiry.

The January F&O contracts will expire tomorrow, 28 January 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)