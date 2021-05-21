VIX slides 2.91% to 19.08

Nifty May trade at premium

The Nifty May 2021 were at 15,222, a premium of 46.7 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,175.30.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 28.37 lakh crore compared with Rs 81.72 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 269.25 points or 1.81% to 15,175.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.91% to 19.08.

SBI, RIL and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for May expiry.

The May F&O contracts will expire on 27 May 2021.

