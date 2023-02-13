VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.46% to Rs 37.96 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries rose 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.46% to Rs 37.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.37.9645.44-1.82-2.930.310.240.220.140.150.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)