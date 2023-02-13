VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.46% to Rs 37.96 croreNet profit of VMS Industries rose 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.46% to Rs 37.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.9645.44 -16 OPM %-1.82-2.93 -PBDT0.310.24 29 PBT0.220.14 57 NP0.150.10 50
