JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 26.20% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.46% to Rs 37.96 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries rose 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.46% to Rs 37.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.9645.44 -16 OPM %-1.82-2.93 -PBDT0.310.24 29 PBT0.220.14 57 NP0.150.10 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU