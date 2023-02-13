Sky Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sky Gold standalone net profit rises 101.91% in the December 2022 quarter
Sky Gold Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
SKY Express selects AirGain for real time pricing insights
Sky Canvas Turns into Your Most Favourite Pulse Candies
Sky Villas/Apartments for sale at the luxurious Prestige Acropolis, Koramangala, Bangalore; unlock the gateway to premium lifestyle
-
Sales decline 9.41% to Rs 17.61 croreNet loss of Sky Industries reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.41% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.6119.44 -9 OPM %2.2110.65 -PBDT0.011.81 -99 PBT-0.421.26 PL NP-0.320.91 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU