Bharti Infratel update on scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Infratel gains on decision to proceed with Indus Towers merger
Vodafone Idea update on Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers Merger
Vodafone Idea update on Indus-Bharti Infratel merger
Bharti Infratel posts Q4 profit of Rs 650 cr
Bharti Infratel update on scheme of arrangement with Indus Towers
-
Vodafone Group announced on 1 September 2020 that it had agreed to proceed with the merger of Indus Towers (Indus Towers) and Bharti Infratel (Bharti Infratel).
The agreement to proceed was conditional on consent for a security package for the benefit of the Combined Company (the Security Package) from Vodafone's existing lenders (for the 1.3 billion loan utilised to fund Vodafone's contribution to the Vodafone Idea Ltd rights issue in 2019). This consent has now been received.
The parties will now approach the National Company Law Tribunal to make the merger scheme effective. The parties are working to complete the transaction expeditiously.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU