Volumes soar at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

EID Parry (India) Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, D B Corp Ltd, Graphite India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 November 2020.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 7.68 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 73.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10383 shares. The stock gained 0.90% to Rs.379.85. Volumes stood at 9291 shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd registered volume of 5.08 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 26.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19098 shares. The stock slipped 0.99% to Rs.303.90. Volumes stood at 9993 shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 12.85 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.93% to Rs.19.14. Volumes stood at 3.03 lakh shares in the last session.

D B Corp Ltd registered volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20865 shares. The stock rose 5.08% to Rs.81.65. Volumes stood at 47331 shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd clocked volume of 4.77 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.45% to Rs.229.20. Volumes stood at 7.13 lakh shares in the last session.

