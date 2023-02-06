Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Procter & Gamble Hygiene records 29% YoY fall in Q1 PAT
Volumes spurt at Procter & Gamble Health Ltd counter
Board of Procter & Gamble Health approves change in registered office
Procter & Gamble Health soars after strong December quarter performance
Wipro, Piramal Enterprises, Godrej Properties in focus
-
Indus Towers Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2023.
Indus Towers Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2023.
Vodafone Idea Ltd surged 21.77% to Rs 8.39 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1426.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1591.87 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indus Towers Ltd spiked 14.06% to Rs 163.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3 lakh shares in the past one month.
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd soared 13.06% to Rs 4632.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 401 shares in the past one month.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd added 9.32% to Rs 474.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40766 shares in the past one month.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd spurt 7.96% to Rs 262.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU