Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indus Towers Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2023.

Vodafone Idea Ltd surged 21.77% to Rs 8.39 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1426.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1591.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd spiked 14.06% to Rs 163.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd soared 13.06% to Rs 4632.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 401 shares in the past one month.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd added 9.32% to Rs 474.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40766 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd spurt 7.96% to Rs 262.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

