Volumes spurt at Procter & Gamble Health Ltd counter

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 February 2023.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd notched up volume of 3110 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 411 shares. The stock rose 11.70% to Rs.4,576.20. Volumes stood at 301 shares in the last session.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27899 shares. The stock rose 9.22% to Rs.474.00. Volumes stood at 62371 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 74586 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18716 shares. The stock lost 1.11% to Rs.2,075.25. Volumes stood at 29204 shares in the last session.

Vodafone Idea Ltd notched up volume of 1222.5 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 324.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 21.92% to Rs.8.40. Volumes stood at 303.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd recorded volume of 36577 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10189 shares. The stock lost 6.43% to Rs.1,412.90. Volumes stood at 11645 shares in the last session.

