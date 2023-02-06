JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Procter & Gamble Health soars after strong December quarter performance
Business Standard

Samvardhana Motherson board to mull fund raising on 8 Feb

Capital Market 

The company seeks to raise funds through bonds/debentures/non-convertible debt securities or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof.

In an exchange filing the company said, "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to inter alia, consider a proposal for raising of funds by the Company through issuance of bonds / debentures / non-convertible debt securities or through any other permissible mode."

Samvardhana Motherson International is engaged primarily in the manufacture and sale of components to automotive original equipment manufacturers.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 13.6% to Rs 246.43 crore on 29.5% jump in net sales to Rs 18,085.04 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.53% to Rs 76.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 10:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU