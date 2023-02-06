Samvardhana Motherson board to mull fund raising on 8 Feb

The company seeks to raise funds through bonds/debentures/non-convertible debt securities or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof.

In an exchange filing the company said, "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to inter alia, consider a proposal for raising of funds by the Company through issuance of bonds / debentures / non-convertible debt securities or through any other permissible mode."

Samvardhana Motherson International is engaged primarily in the manufacture and sale of components to automotive original equipment manufacturers.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 13.6% to Rs 246.43 crore on 29.5% jump in net sales to Rs 18,085.04 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.53% to Rs 76.30 on the BSE.

