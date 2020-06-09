Telecom stocks tank

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 19.83 points or 1.46% at 1340.97 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 13.09%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.77%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.78%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.15%), and ITI Ltd (up 1.14%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 9.97%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 6.67%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.11 or 0.01% at 34374.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.55 points or 0.1% at 10156.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 14.27 points or 0.12% at 11951.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.03 points or 0.24% at 4165.9.

On BSE,1282 shares were trading in green, 1160 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)