Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 3.97%, S&P BSE Telecom index Rises 1.06%

Vodafone Idea Ltd gained 3.97% today to trade at Rs 10.47. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.06% to quote at 1354.17. The index is down 5.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, OnMobile Global Ltd increased 3.34% and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd added 2.96% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 25.87 % over last one year compared to the 61.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has lost 16.51% over last one month compared to 5.93% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.86% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 39.19 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 632.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.8 on 15 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.91 on 18 Mar 2020.

