Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 9.9%, S&P BSE Telecom index Rises 1.24%

Vodafone Idea Ltd rose 9.9% today to trade at Rs 9.77. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.24% to quote at 1289.89. The index is up 2.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Infratel Ltd increased 3.15% and HFCL Ltd added 1.63% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 45.21 % over last one year compared to the 6.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 12.04% over last one month compared to 2.13% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 5.26% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 264.21 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 763.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 12.62 on 08 Jun 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.61 on 15 Nov 2019.

