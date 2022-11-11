Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 30.96% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 30.96% to Rs 45.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.68% to Rs 317.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 263.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales317.63263.20 21 OPM %14.6011.87 -PBDT62.0945.25 37 PBT59.6843.35 38 NP45.9435.08 31

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:31 IST

