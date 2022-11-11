Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 30.96% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 66.97% in the March 2022 quarter
Hitachi Energy bags power transformers supply contract from NTPC Renewable
Ansal Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit declines 80.03% in the March 2022 quarter
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 20.68% to Rs 317.63 croreNet profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 30.96% to Rs 45.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.68% to Rs 317.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 263.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales317.63263.20 21 OPM %14.6011.87 -PBDT62.0945.25 37 PBT59.6843.35 38 NP45.9435.08 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU