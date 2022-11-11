Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 30.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.68% to Rs 317.63 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 30.96% to Rs 45.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.68% to Rs 317.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 263.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.317.63263.2014.6011.8762.0945.2559.6843.3545.9435.08

