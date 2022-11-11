JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 21.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 24.92% to Rs 300.42 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declined 21.89% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.92% to Rs 300.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 400.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales300.42400.11 -25 OPM %5.836.16 -PBDT17.9822.34 -20 PBT15.5420.30 -23 NP11.7415.03 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU