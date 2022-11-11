Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 21.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.92% to Rs 300.42 croreNet profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declined 21.89% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.92% to Rs 300.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 400.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales300.42400.11 -25 OPM %5.836.16 -PBDT17.9822.34 -20 PBT15.5420.30 -23 NP11.7415.03 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU