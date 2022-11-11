Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 21.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.92% to Rs 300.42 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declined 21.89% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.92% to Rs 300.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 400.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.300.42400.115.836.1617.9822.3415.5420.3011.7415.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)