Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 75.79 points or 1.39% at 5535.22 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aban Offshore Ltd (up 4.73%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.61%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.11%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.7%),Oil India Ltd (up 1.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.53%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.51%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.13%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.12%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.99%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.68%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.32%), and Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 1.16%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 358.07 or 0.99% at 36379.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123.45 points or 1.16% at 10730.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.67 points or 0.78% at 12701.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.64 points or 0.68% at 4419.49.

On BSE,1247 shares were trading in green, 680 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

