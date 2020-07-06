Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Surges 4.96%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.76%

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has added 26.47% over last one month compared to 3.47% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.88% rise in the SENSEX

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gained 4.96% today to trade at Rs 59.25. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.76% to quote at 1622.85. The index is up 3.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 4.11% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 3.24% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 25.32 % over last one year compared to the 8.12% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

