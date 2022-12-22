Volumes jump at Ajanta Pharma Ltd counter

Ajanta Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 70161 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 33.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2092 shares

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 December 2022.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 70161 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 33.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2092 shares. The stock increased 3.87% to Rs.1,217.60. Volumes stood at 4123 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 8.21 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 31.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25704 shares. The stock dropped 0.01% to Rs.746.00. Volumes stood at 27172 shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd saw volume of 74899 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18148 shares. The stock increased 5.72% to Rs.740.15. Volumes stood at 70279 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 57584 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17368 shares. The stock gained 2.36% to Rs.240.60. Volumes stood at 51273 shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 4193 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1448 shares. The stock gained 1.80% to Rs.3,098.00. Volumes stood at 2395 shares in the last session.

