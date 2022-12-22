JUST IN
Sensex slips 204 pts, Nifty below 18,150 mark
Volumes jump at Ajanta Pharma Ltd counter

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 December 2022.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 70161 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 33.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2092 shares. The stock increased 3.87% to Rs.1,217.60. Volumes stood at 4123 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 8.21 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 31.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25704 shares. The stock dropped 0.01% to Rs.746.00. Volumes stood at 27172 shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd saw volume of 74899 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18148 shares. The stock increased 5.72% to Rs.740.15. Volumes stood at 70279 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 57584 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17368 shares. The stock gained 2.36% to Rs.240.60. Volumes stood at 51273 shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 4193 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1448 shares. The stock gained 1.80% to Rs.3,098.00. Volumes stood at 2395 shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 11:00 IST

