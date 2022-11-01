Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 313.93 points or 1.31% at 24238.21 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (up 6.19%), Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (up 3.14%),Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.97%),Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 2.74%),Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 2.69%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 2.43%), Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 2.3%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 2.14%), and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.13%).

On the other hand, NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 2.85%), Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.17%), and Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 1.23%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 343.27 or 0.57% at 61089.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 110.9 points or 0.62% at 18123.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 113.53 points or 0.39% at 28931.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.91 points or 0.65% at 9026.36.

On BSE,1888 shares were trading in green, 901 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

