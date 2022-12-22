Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 61.87 points or 0.22% at 28792.23 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 0.93%), Mphasis Ltd (up 0.92%),Infosys Ltd (up 0.89%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.8%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 0.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brightcom Group Ltd (up 0.16%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 0.13%), and Wipro Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 4.98%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 4.91%), and Onward Technologies Ltd (down 4.59%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 22.85 or 0.04% at 61044.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.3 points or 0.04% at 18191.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 521.38 points or 1.8% at 28428.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 86.51 points or 0.96% at 8939.27.

On BSE,730 shares were trading in green, 2226 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

