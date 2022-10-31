Healthcare shares edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 232.84 points or 0.98% at 23871.44 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 6.35%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 5.15%),Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (up 5%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 2.62%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 2.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 2.31%), Laurus Labs Ltd (up 2.31%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 2.29%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.11%), and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.04%).

On the other hand, Gland Pharma Ltd (down 2.94%), Themis Medicare Ltd (down 2.68%), and Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 2.14%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 589.14 or 0.98% at 60548.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 166.95 points or 0.94% at 17953.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.16 points or 0.38% at 28796.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.4 points or 0.59% at 8906.89.

On BSE,1949 shares were trading in green, 987 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

