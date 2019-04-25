Volumes jump at Alkem Laboratories Ltd counter

Ltd saw volume of 7.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.62 fold over two-week average daily volume of 26807 shares

Finolex Industries Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 April 2019.

Ltd saw volume of 7.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.62 fold over two-week average daily volume of 26807 shares. The stock dropped 1.09% to Rs.1,703.45. Volumes stood at 19153 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 2.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20357 shares. The stock lost 0.54% to Rs.459.90. Volumes stood at 21106 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 7.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63970 shares. The stock gained 7.78% to Rs.101.10. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 159.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.53 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.72% to Rs.275.20. Volumes stood at 25.72 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 4.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.44 fold over two-week average daily volume of 89381 shares. The stock rose 3.96% to Rs.911.00. Volumes stood at 49949 shares in the last session.

