Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 50.76 points or 1.94% at 2662.15 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 3.32%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.74%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 1.71%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.52%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.36%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 1.15%).

On the other hand, NLC India Ltd (down 0.1%), and Nava Ltd (down 0.04%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 453.16 or 0.77% at 59362.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 141 points or 0.81% at 17462.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 154.32 points or 0.56% at 27812.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.05 points or 0.35% at 8785.37.

On BSE,2018 shares were trading in green, 728 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

