Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 60.04 points or 1.8% at 3396.44 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.86%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.85%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.7%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.63%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.55%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.53%).
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 453.16 or 0.77% at 59362.51.
The Nifty 50 index was up 141 points or 0.81% at 17462.9.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 154.32 points or 0.56% at 27812.53.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.05 points or 0.35% at 8785.37.
On BSE,2018 shares were trading in green, 728 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.
