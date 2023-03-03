Power stocks rise

JUST IN
Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 60.04 points or 1.8% at 3396.44 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.86%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.85%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.7%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.63%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.55%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.53%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 453.16 or 0.77% at 59362.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 141 points or 0.81% at 17462.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 154.32 points or 0.56% at 27812.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.05 points or 0.35% at 8785.37.

On BSE,2018 shares were trading in green, 728 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 10:00 IST

