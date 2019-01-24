Linde India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Navkar Corporation Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd and Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2019.
Linde India Ltd surged 10.87% to Rs 726.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 41826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70757 shares in the past one month.
Navkar Corporation Ltd soared 6.60% to Rs 49.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53819 shares in the past one month.
Oberoi Realty Ltd spiked 5.36% to Rs 464.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16817 shares in the past one month.
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd exploded 5.13% to Rs 299. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd spurt 3.62% to Rs 1148.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48604 shares in the past one month.
