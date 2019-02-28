Quick Heal Technologies jumps on buyback plan

Technologies rose 5.47% to Rs 213.10 at 9:21 IST on BSE after the company said its board will meet on 5 March 2019, to consider a proposal for fully paid up equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 119.45 points, or 0.33% to 36,024.88.

On the BSE, 23,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 215.50 and a low of Rs 211.90 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 354.15 on 11 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 171.50 on 18 February 2019.

Net profit of Technologies rose 101.88% to Rs 16.09 crore on 3.65% rise in net sales to Rs 65.91 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Technologies is an IT security solutions company.

