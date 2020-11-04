Volumes jump at CARE Ratings Ltd counter

-
-
CARE Ratings Ltd witnessed volume of 2.5 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 16.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15115 shares
Varun Beverages Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, BEML Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 November 2020.
CARE Ratings Ltd witnessed volume of 2.5 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 16.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15115 shares. The stock increased 18.58% to Rs.360.90. Volumes stood at 16536 shares in the last session.
Varun Beverages Ltd registered volume of 93288 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10448 shares. The stock rose 0.10% to Rs.672.50. Volumes stood at 15830 shares in the last session.
Nilkamal Ltd registered volume of 2702 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 437 shares. The stock rose 0.10% to Rs.1,272.25. Volumes stood at 84 shares in the last session.
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd registered volume of 35926 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8280 shares. The stock rose 0.63% to Rs.2,302.05. Volumes stood at 3568 shares in the last session.
BEML Ltd saw volume of 64022 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15023 shares. The stock dropped 0.59% to Rs.612.00. Volumes stood at 18025 shares in the last session.
