Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 207.83 points or 1.07% at 19551.58 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Albert David Ltd (up 5.5%), RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 3.89%),Vimta Labs Ltd (up 3.62%),Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (up 3.61%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ipca Laboratories Ltd (up 2.95%), Hikal Ltd (up 2%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 1.83%), Natco Pharma Ltd (up 1.72%), and Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 1.65%).

On the other hand, Alembic Ltd (down 2.6%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 2.17%), and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (down 1.82%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 312.33 or 0.78% at 40573.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 85.05 points or 0.72% at 11898.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 83.97 points or 0.57% at 14918.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.88 points or 0.45% at 5054.77.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 596 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

