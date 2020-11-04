Information Technology stocks soar

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 684.31 points or 3.28% at 21573.6 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Infosys Ltd (up 4.19%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 3.44%),Wipro Ltd (up 3.43%),Mindtree Ltd (up 3.18%),Coforge Ltd (up 3.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.96%), Mphasis Ltd (up 2.84%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 2.54%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.53%), and Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.52%).

On the other hand, Tanla Solutions Ltd (down 4.18%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 0.72%), and D-Link India Ltd (down 0.63%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 312.33 or 0.78% at 40573.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 85.05 points or 0.72% at 11898.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 83.97 points or 0.57% at 14918.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.88 points or 0.45% at 5054.77.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 596 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)