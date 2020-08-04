Varun Beverages consolidated net profit declines 65.40% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.64% to Rs 1640.18 croreNet profit of Varun Beverages declined 65.40% to Rs 140.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 406.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.64% to Rs 1640.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2810.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1640.182810.45 -42 OPM %23.0328.03 -PBDT306.17707.71 -57 PBT181.86582.30 -69 NP140.78406.93 -65
