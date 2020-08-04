Varun Beverages consolidated net profit declines 65.40% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.64% to Rs 1640.18 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages declined 65.40% to Rs 140.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 406.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.64% to Rs 1640.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2810.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1640.182810.4523.0328.03306.17707.71181.86582.30140.78406.93

