Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd counter

CSB Bank Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Escorts Ltd, Mindtree Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 January 2021.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.81% to Rs.437.05. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd clocked volume of 64345 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31107 shares. The stock gained 2.64% to Rs.237.30. Volumes stood at 26267 shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 17583 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8988 shares. The stock gained 4.56% to Rs.1,406.25. Volumes stood at 16534 shares in the last session.

Escorts Ltd saw volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.13% to Rs.1,280.80. Volumes stood at 60025 shares in the last session.

Mindtree Ltd clocked volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75438 shares. The stock gained 1.46% to Rs.1,684.90. Volumes stood at 49594 shares in the last session.

