Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 178.61% in the September 2020 quarter
CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 174.10% in the June 2020 quarter
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company goes live with co-lending solution from Nucleus
Cholamandalam Investment Q1 PAT jumps 37% to Rs 431 cr
Cholamandalam Investment spurts after Q2 PAT jumps 41%
-
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares
CSB Bank Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Escorts Ltd, Mindtree Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 January 2021.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.81% to Rs.437.05. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.
CSB Bank Ltd clocked volume of 64345 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31107 shares. The stock gained 2.64% to Rs.237.30. Volumes stood at 26267 shares in the last session.
ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 17583 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8988 shares. The stock gained 4.56% to Rs.1,406.25. Volumes stood at 16534 shares in the last session.
Escorts Ltd saw volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.13% to Rs.1,280.80. Volumes stood at 60025 shares in the last session.
Mindtree Ltd clocked volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75438 shares. The stock gained 1.46% to Rs.1,684.90. Volumes stood at 49594 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU