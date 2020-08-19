JUST IN
Volumes jump at CSB Bank Ltd counter
Business Standard

CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 174.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 18.90% to Rs 422.60 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 174.10% to Rs 53.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 18.90% to Rs 422.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 355.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income422.60355.42 19 OPM %55.5262.68 -PBDT71.5630.04 138 PBT71.5630.04 138 NP53.5619.54 174

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 15:16 IST

