CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 174.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 174.10% to Rs 53.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 18.90% to Rs 422.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 355.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.422.60355.4255.5262.6871.5630.0471.5630.0453.5619.54

