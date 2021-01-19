Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 97.88 points or 3.81% at 2668.88 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 10.18%), DLF Ltd (up 5.64%),Sobha Ltd (up 3.7%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.74%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.77%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.72%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.68%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.44%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.83%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 298.01 or 0.61% at 48862.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.1 points or 0.61% at 14368.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 206.42 points or 1.13% at 18536.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.54 points or 1.11% at 6226.66.

On BSE,1657 shares were trading in green, 477 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)