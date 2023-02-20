Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 177.13 points or 0.58% at 30972.01 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Sonata Software Ltd (up 2.12%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 1.95%),DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (up 1.64%),Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (up 1.44%),C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were eMudhra Ltd (up 1.37%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 1.36%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.35%), Cyient Ltd (up 1.31%), and Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 1.3%).

On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 5%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 2.88%), and Black Box Ltd (down 1.69%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 173.18 or 0.28% at 61175.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 38.1 points or 0.21% at 17982.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 47.32 points or 0.17% at 27999.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 20.45 points or 0.23% at 8809.67.

On BSE,1389 shares were trading in green, 1530 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

