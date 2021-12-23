Volumes jump at Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd counter

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 5.21 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45024 shares

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, MMTC Ltd, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 December 2021.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 5.21 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 11.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45024 shares. The stock increased 2.39% to Rs.379.70. Volumes stood at 14885 shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd clocked volume of 80012 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13860 shares. The stock gained 7.40% to Rs.296.20. Volumes stood at 5849 shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd witnessed volume of 43950 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16373 shares. The stock increased 3.19% to Rs.1,156.45. Volumes stood at 39938 shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd notched up volume of 5.4 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.96% to Rs.45.35. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 10.9 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.20% to Rs.83.10. Volumes stood at 4.92 lakh shares in the last session.

