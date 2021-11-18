FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 17.46 points or 0.12% at 14309.38 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (up 3.63%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 2.97%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 2.03%),EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 1.89%),Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Varun Beverages Ltd (up 0.82%), ITC Ltd (up 0.69%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (up 0.58%), Waterbase Ltd (up 0.51%), and Goodricke Group Ltd (up 0.51%).

On the other hand, Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 2.28%), Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd (down 1.89%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 1.72%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 103.3 or 0.17% at 59905.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 41.15 points or 0.23% at 17857.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 79.18 points or 0.27% at 29164.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.05 points or 0.47% at 9117.97.

On BSE,1378 shares were trading in green, 1345 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

