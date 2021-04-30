FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 119.12 points or 0.94% at 12515.36 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 4.57%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 2.59%),Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 2.19%),Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (down 1.93%),Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (down 1.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (down 1.67%), AVT Natural Products Ltd (down 1.64%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 1.62%), L T Foods Ltd (down 1.36%), and Emami Ltd (down 1.31%).

On the other hand, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 10.59%), EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 8.32%), and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 7.4%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 648.5 or 1.3% at 49117.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 165.75 points or 1.11% at 14729.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 46.63 points or 0.22% at 21732.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.83 points or 0.32% at 7007.7.

On BSE,1418 shares were trading in green, 1405 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

