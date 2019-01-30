Indian Oil Corporation declines after weak Q3 outcome

Indian Oil Corporation fell 2.33% to Rs 134.30 at 14:54 IST on BSE after net profit fell 90.91% to Rs 716.82 crore on 26.47% increase in net sales to Rs 1,39,968.87 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.The result was announced during trading hours today, 30 January 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 99.99 points, or 0.28% to 35,492.51.
On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.53 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 138 and a low of Rs 132.70 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 213.80 on 31 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 105.65 on 5 October 2018.
Indian Oil Corporation is in the business of refining, transportation and marketing of petroleum products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU