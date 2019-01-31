JUST IN
Volumes jump at EIH Ltd counter

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 January 2019.

EIH Ltd witnessed volume of 29.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83182 shares. The stock increased 13.21% to Rs.204.00. Volumes stood at 65164 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13672 shares. The stock slipped 1.58% to Rs.635.00. Volumes stood at 19172 shares in the last session.

Venkys (India) Ltd notched up volume of 4.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29874 shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.2,478.20. Volumes stood at 27301 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd witnessed volume of 51732 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4829 shares. The stock increased 2.65% to Rs.1,070.00. Volumes stood at 6643 shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd registered volume of 15.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.81% to Rs.347.50. Volumes stood at 3.1 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 14:30 IST

