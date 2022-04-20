Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 312.47 points or 1.57% at 20207.67 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 3.46%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 3.24%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.42%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.34%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.2%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.07%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.76%).

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.38%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.93%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 535.69 or 0.95% at 56998.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 140.9 points or 0.83% at 17099.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 334.72 points or 1.16% at 29204.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 90.59 points or 1.05% at 8682.54.

On BSE,2101 shares were trading in green, 790 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

