Oriental Trimex Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Spice Mobility Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd, and Akme Star are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2019.

surged 20.00% to Rs 14.76 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 49143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1660 shares in the past one month.

soared 14.73% to Rs 8.49. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2772 shares in the past one month.

spiked 12.99% to Rs 50. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 74 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 641 shares in the past one month.

jumped 10.24% to Rs 1.83. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55263 shares in the past one month.

Akme Star advanced 9.42% to Rs 72. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 737 shares in the past one month.

