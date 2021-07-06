Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 49.52 points or 0.94% at 5314.7 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, India Cements Ltd (up 5.35%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (up 5.14%),Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (up 5%),Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd (up 4.59%),Ambuja Cements Ltd (up 4.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd (up 4.36%), Orient Cement Ltd (up 4.2%), JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (up 4.16%), Pennar Industries Ltd (up 4.07%), and Sagar Cements Ltd (up 3.99%).

On the other hand, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (down 1.84%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (down 1.82%), and Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (down 1.78%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 59.89 or 0.11% at 52939.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.45 points or 0.2% at 15865.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 170.2 points or 0.66% at 25935.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.24 points or 0.66% at 7999.85.

On BSE,1900 shares were trading in green, 779 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)